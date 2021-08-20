Cameron Mitchell’s El Segundo will open Aug. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Cameron Mitchell Restaurant’s newest eatery really is something new.

The Columbus-based restaurant company will open El Segundo Mexican Kitchen on Aug. 31 at 698 N. High St. in the Short North. Though the group has a bevy of experience with steaks and chops and fish and pasta among other dishes, Mexican food is new territory.

Regional Director Amberlyn Heiney said the food may be new, but the approach isn’t any different from the dozens of other Cameron Mitchell restaurants.

The team wants to put forth authentic cuisine. That led to fact-finding trips to Mexico in addition to some U.S. destinations to pull together the desired mix of dishes and preparations.

“Everything is scratch-made, house-made,” Heiney said, from the tortillas to the salsas to the sauces to the juices and syrups at the bar.

The opening menu will have eight different taco options served in platters of three (one protein per platter) including al pastor (pineapple-marinated pork), barbacoa, and shrimp.

Heiney said shrimp has been popular in the test kitchen.

There are burritos and bowls. Entrees include carne asada and a Baja fish. Appetizers include street corn — Heiney singled that one out specifically — chicken tinga flautas and ceviche. There will be flatbreads like the brisket topped with roasted poblano peppers among other ingredients and the calabacita with corn, zucchini, and squash.

She drew a parallel to Marcella’s, which is just across the street. It’s the type of place that’ll be good for a few drinks and a handful of shareable plates or for a full meal.

El Segundo will have a rotating selection of 140 tequilas. That’ll include a trio of exclusive barrels of Herradura tequila hand-picked by the Cameron Mitchell team while on a trip in Mexico.

The tamarind margarita and the Boom Boom shot (a concoction with tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda) earned a special shout-out.

Heiney said that they know Mexican cuisine is a crowded market ranging from authentic local restaurants and taco trucks to multiple growing chains, but beyond the food and drink they think the Cameron Mitchell hospitality will make their new restaurant stand out as well.

“Columbus has high expectations for us,” she said. “That’s good. It keeps us on our toes.”

The restaurant is in the former Harvey & Ed’s space, which was the company’s short-lived attempt a deli concept. The name El Segundo is actually a joke about that rare miss. It means “the second” in Spanish, referring to is status as the company’s second restaurant in the space.

