COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new downtown Columbus steakhouse now has a name.

Butcher & Rose will open next summer on the ground floor of 155 E. Broad St. at Preston Centre, the downtown building previously known as the PNC Plaza.

Columbus developer Edwards Cos. is transforming the building, one of several high-profile efforts underway to convert downtown towers for new uses. Jeff Edwards, the firm’s president, said he is excited for the restaurant to be part of the project and expects it to attract visitors and residents to the development.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.