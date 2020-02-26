Cameron Mitchell polishes newest Pearl as Dublin opening nears

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell Restaurants could have put any number of restaurant brands in its new spot in Dublin.

But the community wanted The Pearl. “It’s something different for the area,” said Amberlyn Heiney, the restaurant company’s regional director. “There was high demand for The Pearl.”

The Pearl is scheduled to open March 10 at 88 N. High St. in historic Dublin. It’s the first expansion for the gastropub and raw bar brand, which Cameron Mitchell Restaurants first brought to the Short North in 2013.

The new restaurant will open a few days before the new pedestrian bridge connecting both river banks of Bridge Park, a mixed-use development spearheaded by Crawford Hoying. The vibe of the place will be upscale casual. Its 240-guest capacity is 100 more than the original Pearl in the Short North, but Heiney said the restaurant is designed to feel intimate and cozy just like its predecessor.

