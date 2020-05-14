Cameron Mitchell, other Columbus restaurateurs set reopening dates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is ready to get back to work.

The Columbus company announced Thursday that many of its restaurants will be reopening for limited dine-in service on patios and in dining rooms on May 21. The reopening restaurants include the following:

The Avenue in Dublin and Grandview

Cameron’s American Bistro

Cap City Fine Diner & Bar in Dublin, Grandview and Gahanna

Hudson 29 in New Albany and Upper Arlington

Marcella’s at Polaris and in the Short North

Molly Woo’s

Mitchell’s Ocean Club

The Pearl in Dublin and in the Short North

The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek

