Cameron Mitchell, other Columbus restaurateurs set reopening dates

Columbus Business First
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is ready to get back to work.

The Columbus company announced Thursday that many of its restaurants will be reopening for limited dine-in service on patios and in dining rooms on May 21. The reopening restaurants include the following:

  • The Avenue in Dublin and Grandview
  • Cameron’s American Bistro
  • Cap City Fine Diner & Bar in Dublin, Grandview and Gahanna
  • Hudson 29 in New Albany and Upper Arlington
  • Marcella’s at Polaris and in the Short North
  • Molly Woo’s
  • Mitchell’s Ocean Club
  • The Pearl in Dublin and in the Short North
  • The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek

