Cameron Mitchell, other Columbus restaurateurs set reopening dates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is ready to get back to work.
The Columbus company announced Thursday that many of its restaurants will be reopening for limited dine-in service on patios and in dining rooms on May 21. The reopening restaurants include the following:
- The Avenue in Dublin and Grandview
- Cameron’s American Bistro
- Cap City Fine Diner & Bar in Dublin, Grandview and Gahanna
- Hudson 29 in New Albany and Upper Arlington
- Marcella’s at Polaris and in the Short North
- Molly Woo’s
- Mitchell’s Ocean Club
- The Pearl in Dublin and in the Short North
- The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek
