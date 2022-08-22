Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Cento will open in the former G. Michael’s space in German Village next year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity.

The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared his thoughts on what guests will experience when it opens next year.

“I’d put this in Manhattan without batting an eye,” Mitchell said. “It’s a true passion project.”

Among the factors that have Mitchell excited are the upscale menu and the atmosphere both in the fully remodeled inside and the expanded patio that will rival some of the city’s best outdoor dining.

