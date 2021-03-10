Cameron Mitchell adding another restaurant at Bridge Park – here’s what we know

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is adding to its collection at Bridge Park in Dublin.

The Columbus restaurant company is developing a new concept for the growing Crawford Hoying development, where it already runs the Cap City Fine Diner and Bar, The Pearl, The Avenue Steak Tavern and The Exchange event venue.

Only a few details are available right now. The company said in a statement that it expects to open the new restaurant by some time next winter. More details will be disclosed as the project progresses.

An earlier version of this story misidentified the proposed name of the restaurant. Plans filed with the city are labeled “Baltimore Corner Restaurant LLC,” but that is the name of the building.

Those plans show a 6,200-square-foot restaurant with a 400-square foot patio. It’s at 4595 Bridge Park Avenue, facing Riverside Drive at the southeast corner of Bridge Park Avenue and Riverside Drive.

It would be at the terminus of the pedestrian bridge over the river, giving the company restaurants at both ends of that bridge.

The restaurant is being designed by architect J. Carter Bean.

Dublin’s Administrative Review Team held a minor project review on the plans last month. It will proceed to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

