CourtesyGlytch Inc. | Glytch plans to build 32 esports stadiums like its first location in Los Angeles by 2029.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus will host 12 teams this weekend for head-to-head, double-elimination matches at the Call of Duty League Major IV Tournament.

The tournament, which runs Thursday through Sunday at Belong Gaming Arena, features a $500,000 team prize. Some 48 players from across the country will compete.

In this fourth of five tournaments, teams will play for points to determine which eight teams will make it to the Grand Championship next month in Las Vegas.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.