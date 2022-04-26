HEATH, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Irvine, California-based Prudential Cleanroom Services is making a $35 million investment in Licking County.

The company bought a 66,715-square-foot speculative industrial facility at 650 International Dr. in Heath from developer Southgate Corp. for $5.2 million, Robert O’Neill, Southgate’s president, told Columbus Business First.

It plans to create around 80 jobs at the facility, where workers will clean the garments worn by people involved in the direct production of pharmaceutical products and semiconductor chips, said Jerry Martin, Prudential’s vice president of sales and marketing.

