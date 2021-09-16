Budd Dairy Food Hall adds Zaytoon Mediterranean

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Budd Dairy Food Hall is rotating in a new food option.

The Italian Village venue, launched earlier this year by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, opened with a rotating kitchen space called Hatch that will shift hands every few months.

Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill will be the next occupant, opening Sept. 21 as The Cheesecake Girl rotates out of that temporary spot.

Owner Mo Jallaq is a native of Palestine and has been involved in local restaurants since 1996 when he worked at his uncle’s eatery inside the North Market.

He opened the first Zaytoon last year in Hilliard.

The menu is Middle Eastern and Mediterranean in its roots with saffron-seasoned basmati rice; seasoned spit-roasted lamb, beef and chicken; and house-made hummus and falafel. The restaurant’s name means olive in Arabic.

Those still craving The Cheesecake Girl can find those desserts at the Center Street Market in Hilliard or at its new shop that opened this month in Dublin.

The Hatch space was the only rotating spot in the original Budd Dairy Food Hall plans, but after Stauf’s left its space, it since has created Sugar, another spot that will rotate to new operators every few months, but that one dedicated to sweets and desserts.

Mrs. Turbo’s Cookies opened this week in that space.

The Mediterranean food of Zaytoon and the cookie shop from Mrs. Turbo’s joins this roster of chef-partners:

Alphabetical

Boni Filipino Street Food

Borgata Pizza

Cluck Norris

Cousins Maine Lobster

Modern Southern Table

Pokebap

Tacos Rudos

It’s been a busy year for Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. In addition to opening the Budd Dairy Food Hall, it also recently opened El Segundo Mexican Kitchen in the Short North. It also is developing an Italian restaurant in Dublin and could, at some point, bring a new high-end restaurant to the downtown Columbus area.

