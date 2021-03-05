Buckeye football standout, Super Bowl champ Jeff Heuerman returns to Columbus for real estate job

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 12: Tight end Jeff Heuerman #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after defeating the Oregon Ducks 42 to 20 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A former Buckeye football standout is coming home to start a career in real estate.

Schiff Capital Group has hired former Ohio State and Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman as vice president of business development, founder Michael Schiff said. The hire comes as the company expands the scope and reach of its development business outside Ohio.

The 28-year-old Heuerman will help Schiff raise capital among investors nationwide to finance a growing list of real estate deals.

“He’s a born leader, and he’s incredibly hard-working and disciplined and very smart,” Schiff said. “Also he knows a lot of people all over the country and a lot of businesses, and I think we’ll be very successful together.”

Heuerman was a tight end for Ohio State from 2011 to 2014, and was on the team that won the National Championship in 2015. He was picked by the Denver Broncos in third round of the draft that year and played in 51 games over five years. The team won the Super Bowl in 2016.

He was released by the Broncos in 2020.

Heuerman started in Columbus last week, part of a growing Schiff Capital team that includes COO Todd Schiff, Jamie Oberschlake, who oversees construction, and Alec Miller, who leads real estate.

Schiff said his form now is tackling eight projects in areas including Pittsburgh’s strip district, Cleveland’s Ohio City-Tremont area and Cincinnati’s Over The Rhine.

He said the projects are urban, multi-family developments with some retail components.

The Covid-19 pandemic has complicated the hospitality and real estate side of the business, Schiff said, while residential development has soared.

He is still working on two of the most prominent downtown Columbus projects – the 28-story North Market mixed-use tower and the 30-story Harmony Tower.

“There is a real need for this multifamily project we tend to do,” Schiff said. “We still believe in cities like Columbus that are growing and have people continuing to move here. People need places to live, so what’s what we’re here to provide.”

