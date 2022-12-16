COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence.

Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will occupy nearly 600,000 square feet, which encompasses an entire building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park in Groveport.

Brooks is currently located in a 284,000-square-foot facility, so the move adds about 316,000 square feet to the running company’s local footprint. It will also result in new employees, as Brooks plans to hire another 100 people in addition to the 100 workers it currently employs in Central Ohio.

