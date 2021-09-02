Bricker & Eckler attorneys leave to start office for national firm

Photo by John Lauer | CBF: “Gavel” by Andrew Scott In a reflecting pool south the Ohio Judicial Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Twelve Bricker & Eckler LLP attorneys, including the firm’s healthcare and employment law practice leaders, have left to open the Columbus office for a national firm.

Epstein Becker & Green P.C.’s first Ohio office is located at 375 N. Front St. in the Arena District. With 16 offices nationwide, the firm has an administrative office in New York City.

“Make no mistake, Bricker & Eckler remains strong and very well-equipped to provide our clients with excellent personal service and outstanding value,” Managing Partner Jim Flynn said in a firmwide memo sent Thursday and provided to Columbus Business First.

Flynn said he would return to his role leading the healthcare practice in addition to his managing partner duties. Columbus-based Bricker is Central Ohio’s third-largest law firm by a number of local attorneys.

“This event is part of a national trend of expansions of large law firms, business consolidation, and the rapid evolution of the health care industry,” Flynn said in the memo. “That Epstein targeted these partners is evidence of the reputation of Bricker attorneys and the high quality of legal services our firm provides.”

Epstein wanted to enter Ohio because it’s the Midwest’s fastest-growing market, Chairman Mark Lutes said in an announcement Thursday on the firm’s website. Columbus joins Chicago and Detroit offices.

“We’re thrilled to add depth and breadth in our three areas of focus with a group held in such high regard in the market,” Lutes said. “Through this team of noted practitioners, we have an opportunity to problem-solve for healthcare clients, and a range of employers with workforce issues, in the region’s strong and diversified economy.”

The three co-leaders of the office are healthcare partners Jennifer Nelson Carney and Stephen Kleinman, and James Petrie, partner for the employment law practice.

Nelson Carney had been chairwoman of Bricker’s healthcare industry group. She has 17 years of experience on business and regulatory issues for hospitals, health systems, and other clinical providers. She’s also a past Columbus Business First 40 Under 40 winner.

Petrie was chairman of the employment and labor law group at Bricker. His three decades of experience focus on employment-related disputes, compliance training and consulting to employers in several industries.

Kleinman has 25 years of experience focused on medical staffing and physician leadership.

“EBG’s capabilities, size, and depth and breadth in our key practice areas are a perfect fit for our clients,” Kleinman said in the release.

“The chance to join EBG’s exceptional team of health care and labor and employment attorneys provides a wonderful opportunity to bring additional resources to our client base,” Petrie said.

Other attorneys joining “to date,” according to the announcement, and their practice areas are:

Eight are healthcare specialists, Flynn’s memo said.

“While we are sad for them to leave, we wish the best for our dear friends and former partners as they transition to a new opportunity,” he said.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.