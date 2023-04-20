COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — BrewDog USA will soon bring on a new CEO.

Jason Block, who has led that business since January 2020, is in his last week with the Canal Winchester operation that serves as the U.S. arm of Scotland-based BrewDog.

He said he is leaving the craft brewer to pursue new business opportunities, but could not share yet what those opportunities are. Block said he is proud of the work he and U.S. team have done in the past three years and he praised the employees, partners and customers he worked with along the way.

