BrewDog responds to discrimination claim following firings at Indianapolis bar

BrewDog’s Indianapolis bar is facing accusations of discrimination.

The Scotland-based craft brewery – with its U.S. operations headquartered in Canal Winchester – fired several employees from its Indianapolis bar this week.

At least one employee took to social media to say that those fired were women, non-binary or transgender staff members and part of the LGBTQ community.

“Today my restaurant fired their woman and non-binary (me) staff, including two trans people. they recently replaced our woman gm and head chef with men and called all of this ‘a change in culture,’” one of the tweets said.

On Wednesday, the company said that while it still believes those dismissals were performance based, the “manner in which these dismissals were handled was not aligned with our company values or internal processes.”

BrewDog said the person who “instructed these dismissals” is no longer with the business. It did not say if that employee left or was terminated.

It also said the investigation into the employee’s claims continues.

“These claims of discrimination really hit us hard,” CEO Jason Block said in the statement. “BrewDog does not tolerate any prejudice or inequality of any kind. We pride ourselves on an inclusive and diverse place of work, our whole brand is built on showing that business can be a force for good.

“We stand with you all on the criticisms of the way this has been handled. We will continue to listen, continue to learn and continue to focus on having a strong and positive impact in the world.”

In its initial Tuesday statement, BrewDog acknowledged the terminations but said the decision was based on performance issues.

Block confirmed that four people were fired earlier this week, including two employees who identify as female and two who chose not to gender themselves. He said because the company does not ask about sexual orientation, it cannot confirm any employee’s LGBTQ status.

Block also said that while several men employed by BrewDog USA did lose jobs because of performance issues since the temporary closing of bars, none of those were at the Indianapolis location.

BrewDog’s initial statement also said that more than half of its restaurants and bars around the world are led by women.

The Indianapolis bar is preparing to reopen along with several other BrewDog bars that were temporarily closed over the past few months.

