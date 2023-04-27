BrewDog named John Graham CEO of its U.S. operations. (Courtesy Photo/BrewDog via CBF)

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — BrewDog USA’s new CEO is a coming from the coffee and consumer goods worlds.

On Thursday, the Scotland-based craft brewer, which calls Canal Winchester its U.S. home, said John Graham has taken over the lead job here.

Jason Block left the business last week after three years as CEO. Graham most recently was the chief marketing officer of Dutch Bros. Coffee, a 786-shop coffee chain based in Grants Pass, Oregon.

