COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus craft brewery is helping a product name from the past get into the hard seltzer business.

BrewDog USA is teaming up with Original New York Seltzer to make an alcohol-infused version of the fizzy beverage brand that grew to popularity in the 1980s.

Original New York Seltzer was founded in 1981 by father and son Alan Miller and Randy Miller. Its sales grew through the 1980s, but the brand fizzed out in the mid-1990s.

This 2015 article on the brand’s eccentric history and revival by Eater notes an earlier Central Ohio connection: it was Columbus-based Big Lots Inc. that landed and liquidated the soda brand’s remaining stock when it went out of business in the 1990s.

Current owner Ryan Marsh purchased the original factory in 2013 and restarted production in 2015.

With alcoholic seltzer’s meteoric rise to popularity among drinkers in recent years, finding a partner to brew a spiked version of its core products made sense.

Erika Wojno, BrewDog USA director of marketing, said the company is always looking for ways to be innovative.

“We were confident Original New York Hard Seltzer and the nostalgia it unearthed would strike a chord with existing and new consumers,” she said. “Overall, this type of collaboration is new for BrewDog and we’re excited to see what consumers think when they get a chance to hold and taste it in spring 2022.”

The lineup will include four flavors: black cherry, blueberry, peach, and raspberry. It is 5.5% alcohol-by-volume with 130 calories and five grams of sugar per can. The caloric trade-off between beer and seltzer has been one of the factors cited in the rise of alcoholic seltzer brands.

The seltzers are expected to be released in the spring, available both in stores and through BrewDog’s online shop where possible.

BrewDog has its own seltzer line called Clean & Press. Other local breweries that make seltzer include Nocterra Brewing in Powell and Seventh Son Brewing.

