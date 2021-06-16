Brassica’s grand opening next week at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Brassica’s newest location will have its grand opening June 25.

The newest Brassica is located across the street from sister concept Northstar Café in Easton Town Center.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be opening a new location,” co-owner Kevin Malhame said in a news release. “We love Northstar’s little corner of Easton and were thrilled when Steiner offered us an opportunity to add more energy to the corridor.”

Malhame, along with his wife Katy Malhame and brother Darren Malhame, opened their first Northstar in the Short North in 2004. They launched Brassica in 2015.

The company’s since grown to five Northstars, five Brassicas and Third & Hollywood, an upscale casual restaurant near Grandview Heights.

The Eastern Mediterranean-inspired menu includes sandwiches and salads in a fast-casual setting with toppings such as house-cured lamb bacon, roasted chicken and Niman Ranch brisket, plus an assortment of vegetable options.

Drink options range from nitro cold-brewed coffee from Counter Culture Coffee to wines by the glass and bottle to Ohio-brewed craft beer. The Easton location will have the brand’s first ever cocktail as well. The Brassarita will blend top-shelf spirits with the restaurant’s minty pink lemonade.

To mark the grand opening, Brassica will be giving out free Brassica fries to customers and will be donating five meals to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective for every meal sold that day.

Malhame spoke with Columbus Business First in April about some of the key changes the business has made due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including upgrading its online ordering capabilities and creating its own in-house delivery team.

The new restaurant was designed by Columbus-based GRA+D. What is now the restaurant space had been part of a J. Crew store. It’s not the only interesting recent conversion by that firm, which helped turn the former Brazenhead near Grandview Heights into the new offices of ZoCo Design.

