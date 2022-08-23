A view of the Columbus skyline with the updated building at 145 S. Front St., which has been dubbed The Civic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Developer Brad DeHays shared his plans to turn the former Ohio Department of Job and Family Services building into a mixed-use project with the Columbus Downtown Commission Tuesday morning.

DeHays, of Connect Real Estate, is developing the building for the Columbus Partnership, turning it from a long-vacant monolith downtown into a building full of life with apartments, a pool and a cafe.

The 200,000-square-foot office building at 145 S. Front St. has been vacant since 2007. The Columbus Partnership bought the building in March 2021 for $3 million.

