145 S. Front St. as seen in 2014.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Partnership and developer Brad DeHays plan to turn the former Ohio Department of Job and Family Services building into a mixed-use project with penthouses, a pool and a downtown cafe.

The 200,000-square-foot, seven-story office building at 145 S. Front St. has been vacant since 2007. The Columbus Partnership bought the building in March 2021 for $3 million.

At the time, then Partnership CEO Alex Fischer said the organization wanted to get involved in the building’s future given its prominent site downtown.

