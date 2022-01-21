COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Boxwood Biscuit Co. will close at the end of the month.

The Short North restaurant announced on Instagram that its last day of business will be Jan. 30.

“We knew we took a big risk when we officially opened Boxwood on Russell Street in March, but we were full of ambition, hope, and drive that we could overcome anything,” owners Luke Pierce and Annie Pierce wrote. “Sadly 2021 got the best of us.”

The Pierces opened Boxwood at 19 W. Russell St. last March. They also own the Law Bird bar in the German Village/Brewery District area. The biscuit restaurant started as a pop-up from that space in 2020, making use of the kitchen at a time when dine-in business wasn’t possible or practical at the bar.

“Like countless other businesses, we faced supply chain issues, staffing shortages, skyrocketing product costs, and a yo-yoing pandemic that kept our new business in a constant state of fight or flight,” they said. “And to be honest, we also had our fair share of organizational and internal challenges, as many businesses do. We’re not perfect, and we know it.”

In their departing message, they encouraged fans to support other small businesses.

In addition to Law Bird, the Pierces also recently opened the Law Bird Supply House. That business idea also came out of their pandemic pivot to temporarily repurpose their bar space. When they reopened Law Bird, they decided to create a new carryout at 1306 Grandview Ave. in Grandview Heights.

The closing of Boxwood Biscuit is the latest shuttered restaurant to join the list of casualties during the pandemic. Restaurants always have been a volatile industry, but as the Pierces noted, challenges with staffing and costs, among other factors, have only made the business more difficult.

