COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Knights of Columbus and Salesian Boys and Girls Club building downtown could get new life as a residential property.

New England-based Beacon Communities wants to convert the building at 80 S. 6th St. into 75 multifamily units. The firm presented its plan on a conceptual basis to the Downtown Commission Tuesday morning.

The five-story building was built in 1927. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2020; Columbus Landmarks named it one of the area’s most-endangered properties in 2018.

Beacon plans to transform the property into affordable housing, with at least half its units designated permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Michael Polite, executive vice president of Beacon Communities, said permanent supportive housing is for those experiencing homelessness who might be more independent. Those types of units are typically a studio or one-bedroom, Polite said.

“We have experience in developing permanent supportive housing, which aligns with the city’s priorities as well,” she said. “This will have a big impact.”

