NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — BJ’s Wholesale Club expects to be back in central Ohio later this year.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based retailer Monday announced its New Albany-area location, which will be part of Casto’s Hamilton Quarter development, as one of several new additions to its footprint.

The return to the Columbus area isn’t fresh news. The company went through the development approval process last year and its coming soon sign has been up for months, but the company otherwise hadn’t yet acknowledged the new store until Monday.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) said its next wave of expansion includes the Central Ohio location plus new stores in Noblesville, Indiana; Wayne, New Jersey; and Midlothian, Virginia.

The Hamilton Quarter store will be its seventh in Ohio. The company does not yet have a specific opening date, but said it would be later this year.

