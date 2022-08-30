COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Big Lots Inc. likes to say value never goes out of style, but even its typically low prices were too much for today’s cash-strapped customers.

The Columbus-based discount retailer Tuesday said sales dropped 7.6% in its second quarter to $1.35 billion versus $1.46 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Comparable store sales fell 9.2%

Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) reported an $84.2 million loss, or $2.91 a share, for the quarter, compared with a $37.7 million, or $1.09 a share, profit in in 2021. The declines were anticipated by the company. The three-year comparable sales trend, going back to pre-Covid-19, is up 3.6%

CEO Bruce Thorne, on a Tuesday morning call with stock analysts, said the focus now is getting deals and opening price points back in line with what consumers want — particularly lower income shoppers who’ve been disproportionately impacted by the rising cost of everything.

