COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Indianapolis-based homebuilder Arbor Homes is entering the Columbus market.

The company is building about 200 homes in Madison County, with future plans for more than 200 in Lancaster, Michael Mariangelli, the company’s Columbus division president, told Columbus Business First. Forty-seven of the initial batch of homes will be in Mount Sterling and 150 of them will be in London.

“Our niche is generally going out 30 minutes from wherever the hub of the metro area is,” Mariangelli said.

The Indianapolis-based firm is owned by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway and has developments across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, according to its website. It offers 17 different floor plans — with customization options — ranging from around $210,000- $320,000.

