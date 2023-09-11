A rendering of what each apartment building would look like in this development. JMAC ARCHITECTS

A Bellevue, Washington-based developer plans to build two apartment complexes in Columbus.

Dev Co. Residential Group is proposing two projects in southeast Columbus. The first at 2677 Weyburn Road would be built on about 6 acres of vacant, wooded land at the corner of Weyburn and Refugee roads. The second project site is about half a mile away on Forest Green Court and also spans about 6 acres.

The Forest Green Court project would include about 100 units, according to documents submitted to the city. The site is currently vacant land, but abuts some apartments. This site is also near Easthaven Park.

