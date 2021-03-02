Beer and wine at Bob Evans? Here’s where it’s happening

A mimosa to accompany that Bob Evans Rise & Shine breakfast?

Customers in Florida already have this option and others visiting the New Albany-based chain’s restaurants may see it soon as well.

Bob Evans quietly began serving beer and wine at its restaurants in Florida in the past year. Indiana locations appear to be next in that rollout with 33 liquor licenses pending in that state.

The company declined to comment on its plans but calls to multiple Florida restaurants confirmed the menu addition. Though it is not listed as an option on online menus, dine-in customers are able to order from a small selection of beer or wine to go with their food, including Prosecco for mimosas.

Bob Evans now holds more than 100 liquor licenses in Florida with a handful still pending, according the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Approvals began in the summer and have continued since.

According to data from the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, none of the 33 licenses in that state have been approved yet.

The company does not have any active or pending liquor licenses in Ohio, so customers in the home state will have to wait to enjoy a beer with Farmhouse Chicken Sandwich. The chain has restaurants in 18 states. A sample search of some of those – including Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina – did not turn up any other licenses.

Though the Bob Evans brand hasn’t sold alcohol in its decades long past, chains that once were part of the company, including Cantina del Rio and Mimi’s Cafe, have.

The chain isn’t alone in stretching beyond its family dining roots. Cracker Barrel last year began offering alcohol. IHOP also has tested alcohol in the past.

