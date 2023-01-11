COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A team comprising Battelle and two Central Ohio biotech startups has won a federal contract to supply the critical scientific and manufacturing support to bring regenerative medicine therapies for neurological disorders to market.

Battelle spinoff AmplifyBio, a contract research organization, and biotech manufacturer Andelyn Biosciences Inc. join the Columbus research giant as one of just three teams that can bid on individual jobs within an eight-year, up to $149 million program of the National Institutes of Health.

“They’re really investing in the latest, breaking, state-of-the-art, life-changing gene and cell therapies,” said Greg Kimmel, vice president and general manager of Battelle’s health business unit. “If we can be part of bringing something like that to market – I think that’s a pretty big deal, even if it’s not something we discovered.”

