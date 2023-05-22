COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Bath & Body Works Inc. is applying its scent sense to laundry products.

The Columbus-based retailer, in a call with stock analysts last week, mentioned laundry as one of several new category expansions or additions it was piloting or rolling out.

On Monday, the company will test its fabric care collection, including detergent and scent boosters with 14 different options pulled from the company’s vast library of scents, this fall in 80 stores and online.

