The Columbus-based retailer Wednesday said Gina Boswell will take over that job on Dec. 1.

Boswell is a more than 30-year veteran of the beauty and personal care industry. She was most recently with England-based consumer products giant Unilever PLC.

She held three roles at that company from 2011 to 2019, including executive vice president of personal care for North America, where she oversaw a multibillion-dollar portfolio of skin cleansing, skin care, hair care and deodorant products such as Dove, Axe, Vaseline, Suave and Degree.

