COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Barrio will be ready to welcome students back to Ohio State University this fall.

The Cleveland-based eatery expect to open its restaurant at University Square at the intersection of 15th Avenue and High Street Aug. 1.

“We’re right in the heart of campus,” Jason Beudert, the chain’s Columbus partner, said. “We couldn’t be more excited.”

The location — Barrio’s second in Central Ohio — was announced last year.

