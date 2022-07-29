Business partners Jason Woffenden, left, and Stan Riley at the Barrel & Boar restaurant in Uptown Westerville. (Courtesy Photo/Dan Trittschuh)

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The owners of Barrel & Boar Gastropubs are adding another new brand to their portfolio.

Elevate Restaurants has acquired Mad Dogs & Beer at 108 S. Main St. in Uptown Marysville, located in the town’s historic National Bank building.

“This is a great opportunity to become a part of the Marysville and Union County community,” managing partner Stan Riley said in a release. “It’s our first venture north of Columbus and we’re excited to meet the people in this part of Ohio.”

The business will continue to be Mad Dogs for the time being, but a new concept is in the works.

Riley and his team promise that despite changes to the menu and the space, it will still have the same energy as Mad Dogs and will continue to be a place for the community to gather.

