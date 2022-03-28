COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The owner of the BareMinerals beauty brand may open a corporate office in Columbus.

New York-based Orveon Global US LLC is up for an incentive that could be valued at nearly $1 million from the city; Columbus City Council will hold a first reading on that incentive Monday evening. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority already approved an incentive for the company on Monday.

According to information from the city, Orveon may renovate 22,000 square feet of office at 343 N. Front St., suites 100 and 200, in the Arena District. The company expects to create 150 jobs with local payroll of around $15 million.

Orevon could invest $1 million in its Columbus expansion, including $650,000 in leasehold improvements, $200,000 in furniture and fixtures and $150,000 in computers.

