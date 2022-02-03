COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Kelly D’Ambrosia, the Columbus market president for Bank of America Corp., listened when she visited the Powell branch and managers pointed out Donna, who gives white-glove service to every customer.

Maybe Donna should be trained in small business banking or investment management, she said, just as D’Ambrosia was coached into management over the past nine years.

D’Ambrosia, a Chicago native recruited to Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch wealth management in 2013 after nine years at Morgan Stanley, rose through the ranks there to Chicago market executive. The company moved her to the Columbus region over the summer and promoted her to market president in October, when it grew enough to split the state into three territories.

“It was never a question when I got here that they were invested in people,” D’Ambrosia told Business First. “There were doors open; you had to work hard for it, but there was opportunity. I coach other women around the business: There’s always opportunity.

“If they (employees) never approached you and said, ‘I’m looking for more,’ we see things in people.”

Charlotte-based Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had just two ATMs in Ohio until 2019. In just two years it rose to the fifth-largest by deposits in Central Ohio, and plans to open six more branches, including five this year.

The company added 100 employees in the region in 2021.

“I would love to add 100 employees every year; that would be amazing,” D’Ambrosia said. The company has committed to raising its lowest wage to $25 hourly by 2025.

Since the first Central Ohio branch in July 2019, and entering Cleveland market in 2020, the bank now has 200 ATMs and 30 financial centers across the state, with 13 of those in Central Ohio.

The Columbus market also has nine Merrill Lynch offices and one private wealth office, and a Westerville office specializes in banking for medical, dental and veterinary practices nationwide.

New branches planned through next year are:

1316 Harrisburg Pike, in Columbus’ Hilltop.

54 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington.

4980 Cosgray Road, Dublin.

8667 Columbus Pike, Delaware County’s Orange Township.

3rd Avenue and Yard street area of Grandview Yard, Grandview Heights.

When Ohio was subdivided, Jeneen Marziani, statewide president for 13 years, took over leadership of the new Cleveland market. Mark Ryan, Merrill Lynch market executive, has been named president of Cincinnati.

D’Ambrosia moved with her husband and two sons in August to Galena. When not at baseball games and cross-country meets, she’s an avid golfer. Chicago is a “city of neighborhoods,” she said, and Central Ohio feels much the same.

“It was important to me to stay in the Midwest when I looked at my career,” D’Ambrosia said.

In Chicago, she volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and an ALS charity, and foresees more community involvement from the bank such as its grants to Per Scholas and Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

“Part of my coming here is we’re doing amazing things in the city, and we want someone local to be a part of that,” D’Ambrosia said. “I’ve never felt more connected to where I live, working for any organization.”

