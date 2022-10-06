Bake Me Happy is open in its new East Whittier Avenue space. (Courtesy Photo/Dan Eaton)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Bake Me Happy is back.

The Columbus bakery, which specializes in gluten-free baked goods, is now open at its new location at 500 E. Whittier St. near German Village.

The eight-year-old business previously was at 106 E. Moler St. in Merion Village. That site closed in early September ahead of the relocation into the new space, a former post office.

Bake Me Happy also still has its location at North Market Bridge Park in Dublin.

The menu includes longtime favorites like Oatmeal Creme Clouds, King Dongs and Spongies, which are gluten-free takes on nostalgic favorites. There’s also cookies like its Peanut Butter Burners and the Sweet and Salty Dark Chocolate Chippies as well as scones, muffins and more.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.