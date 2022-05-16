COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Abbott Labs is leaning on its oldest production complex in Columbus to help ease the nationwide shortage of infant formula while its largest formula factory in Michigan remains down.

The Chicago-area company has “prioritized infant formula production” at its Columbus Abbott Nutrition operations, converting some lines to produce ready-to-feed liquid Similac from other liquid nutrition products, according to a news release.

“We know that the recall has worsened the industry-wide infant formula shortage, and we have been working to get as much product into the hands of parents as we can,” the release said.

Abbott Laboratories Inc. is not providing additional details such as whether it is adding shifts or additional workers, a spokeswoman said.

