The company picked Columbus in part because of the vibrancy of the Short North. (Courtesy Photo/Anna Ray)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A bridal brand that built its name online has tabbed Columbus for one its few physical showrooms worldwide.

Grace Loves Lace opened this fall at 640-642 N. High St. in the heart of the Short North.

It’s the Australia-based brand’s 24th showroom worldwide and its 18th in the U.S.

It’s the only Ohio location. Chicago and Nashville showrooms previously were the closest to Columbus.

“When choosing where to open our next showroom, we are always on the lookout for up-and-coming areas where we know our brides are shopping,” founder and Creative Director Megan Ziems said in an email. “Columbus was no exception.”

