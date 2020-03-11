As Ohio State cancels classes, spring football game still a go – for now

Ohio State running back Demario McCall runs the ball during their NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University might have canceled all classes and non-essential events because of concern over COVID-19, but the Buckeyes’ spring football game is still on schedule – for now.

OSU athletics spokesman Jerry Emig said the spring game, scheduled for April 11, is still scheduled to be played at Ohio Stadium, with the caveat that the situation is changing rapidly.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation with the understanding it evolves daily, and we are maintaining our current schedule,” Emig said in an email.

