DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Delaware is so overwhelmed with project proposals that it sent a message to developers saying it is pausing applications.

The email that went out last week states that “previously submitted or discussed to-be-potentially-submitted concept plans located outside of the city of Delaware are not being advanced nor accepted at this time due to staff capacity and overall volume of applications within the city.”

The city said conceptual are a low priority and that active applications might get pushed back a week.

Lee Yoakum, a spokesman for the city, said the email was sent to set realistic expectations.

“With the workload and our staff capacity as it is now… we just can’t develop faster than we have the capacity to do,” he said.

