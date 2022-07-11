Home sales continued to rebound from the pace set in 2014. (ANDY DEAN | THINKSTOCK)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Progress Residential spent about $3 million on 10 Columbus-area homes in the past week.

The company, using several LLCs, including Progress Columbus LLC, has hundreds of properties across the area, according to Franklin County Auditor records.

According to the auditor’s office data, Progress Residential has bought about 250 units in Franklin County in the past six months.

The company has 959 single-family rental homes in Ohio, according to a fact sheet on its website. Progress Residential has been investing in Ohio since 2014. The average rent in Progress Residential properties is $1,653, the company said.

