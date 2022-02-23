GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Arepazo’s last day of business at 93 N. High St. in Gahanna will be Feb. 24, according to a statement on its website and a sign posted at the restaurant.

Owners Carlos Gutierrez and Carolina Gutierrez opened that restaurant 10 years ago. It was their second location after starting in Pearl Alley downtown in 2005. The downtown location closed in 2018.

A Brewery District location was added at 515 S. High St. in 2014. That location remains open.

“Carlos and I are looking forward to be working more hand in hand at our Brewery District Arepazo,” Carolina Gutierrez wrote on the website.

The lease on the Gahanna space was expiring and the owners decided not to renew.

“We are grateful for all the love and support the Gahanna community has given Arepazo,” Gutierrez wrote. “Our story in Gahanna began when we wanted to open a second restaurant where we could serve dinner and have a full bar. When we walked into the 1,700-square-foot space in downtown Gahanna we saw ourselves there.”

Carlos Gutierrez is a native of Venezuela and Carolina Gutierrez is from Columbia originally. Their menu is built around those roots and flavors. The name Arepazo is a play on arepas, which are cornmeal patties from Venezuela stuffed with a variety of fillings from chicken to beef to vegetables. The restaurant also serves empanadas and a variety of sides and entrees, many of which are accompanied by the restaurant’s signature cilantro sauce, which they bottle and sell.

The decision to not renew the Gahanna lease adds that Arepazo to a growing list of closings this year that includes one-time national chains like Champps, regional brands like Corner Bakery Café and local operators like Boxwood Biscuit Co., the Bogey Inn and Oodles noodle and dumpling bar.

