COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A four-story, 47-unit apartment building has been proposed to replace a former gas station and single-family house near Dodge Park in Franklinton.

Brian Higgins, of Arch City Development, said if he gets the necessary approvals, he hopes to break ground in the fall on the residential building at 640 W. Town St.

The East Franklinton Review Board considered the project on a conceptual basis on Wednesday.

The project would front Town Street. There would be one- and two-bedroom units and two two-story townhome units.

As originally proposed, the project would have a surface parking lot with 20 spaces behind the building, fronting Grubb Street. This is shy of what Franklinton’s parking requirements are for a development like this. Higgins said he is in talks with owners of other nearby parking lots to enter into some sort of parking agreement for future residents of the building to try and meet that requirement.

Commissioners had concerns about demolishing the single-family house for a surface parking lot. Some suggestions were given for putting parking inside a parking garage underneath the building or shaping the building in a way that would hide parking from the street.

Higgins proposed building this project with similar materials to his $15 million apartment project on the Near East Side. That 67-unit building recently wrapped up construction.

Higgins said he is not yet sure what rents will be like for this project, given the current volatility of construction prices. He is working with the Opportunity Zone Development Group on this project since Franklinton is an opportunity zone.

Berardi Partners is the architect for the project. Higgins said he has not selected a general contractor for the project yet.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.