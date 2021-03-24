Another Silicon Valley fintech opens HQ2 in Columbus, led by Root veteran

Bill Kaper, CTO and Columbus office chief of the fintech Huckleberry. (Photo credit: Rick Buchanan for Columbus Business First)

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Another Silicon Valley fintech startup has opened a second headquarters in Columbus, to be led by the former engineer lead at Root Inc.

Huckleberry Insurance Services LLC has a “handful” of its 40 employees working remotely now in Columbus, said Bill Kaper, hired from the digital auto insurer as CTO to lead the new office.

The commercial insurance platform for small businesses also is moving its main headquarters this summer to New York City. Huckleberry has added Braden Davis as chief insurance officer in New York.

Both cities are insurance industry hubs, Kaper said.

“We think this next stage of growth will be better served on the East Coast,” Kaper told me. “The talent pool in Columbus is really what attracted Huckleberry here. … It’s a burgeoning talent pool.”

Huckleberry expects to grow to 100 employees between New York and Columbus by early next year. Kaper said he still is scouting downtown locations for a home base that will open when indoor gathering is safe again.

Upstart Holdings Inc., a San Mateo, California-based consumer lending platform, opened its HQ2 in the Short North in 2019 and already has surpassed 250 Columbus employees, and expects to double that in the coming years following its December IPO.

The Bay Area is so crowded with tech that Huckleberry’s $18 million round in 2019 made only a bullet point in a list of one week’s funding rounds in the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Huckleberry increased sales to Main Street businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, tripled headcount and expanded to 16 additional states for 46 total. The platform eases the insurance shopping process and is carrier-neutral, this week adding Berkshire Hathaway Guard policies to its offerings.

The demand demonstrated the need for making the customer experience in commercial insurance easier and better, Kaper said.

“The market is just completely untapped,” he said. “Small businesses were hurting; we were still able to provide them a lot of value during that time.”

Covid-19 also led the company to reassess the need for a single in-person office – and the need to be in San Francisco, co-founder and CEO Bryan O’Connell told our sister paper New York Business Journal.

“There’s a lot of tech talent there, but you pay a huge premium,” O’Connell said. “For us, it’s more about building hubs. We’re not going to be forcing folks to be in the office every day.”

The Columbus tech hub will largely house entry-level employees with some executives, O’Connell said, because of Central Ohio’s affordability compared with the coasts.

Huckleberry is not a direct competitor with Columbus’ Bold Penguin, the recently acquired platform that automates commercial insurance quotes for agents and brokers, both companies said.

Kaper had been vice president of engineering at Root for two years, helping oversee growth of the division to 200 engineers from 50. He resigned in early February for the transition and started at Huckleberry last week.

A native of western Pennsylvania, Kaper had worked for Amazon.com Inc. for nearly eight years in Seattle before Root recruited him to Columbus. “I’d never worked at a startup,” he said.

Dan Manges, Root’s co-founder and CTO, remains a “lifelong friend,” Kaper said. Each mentored the other: Manges now has built two tech startups to huge scale, while Kaper had operations experience within a huge corporation.

“I learned from him how to think about insurance, how to be a great tech CTO,” Kaper said.

Central Ohio is enjoying a convergence of tech growth including Root’s IPO and a surge in acquisitions. Veterans of success stories are launching their own ventures, both investors and companies are attracted to the region from out-of-state, and computer science graduates no longer feel they have to leave to find jobs.

Like other fast-growing startups, Root was able to recruit engineers – like him – to move to Columbus, Kaper said, so he’s not worried about the competition to hire.

“Talent begets talent and a rising tide,” he said. “I’m super excited for what’s going on in Columbus.”

