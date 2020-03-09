Another Sheetz site is in the works for central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is lining up a second central Ohio location – this time in Delaware.

The popular Altoona, Pennsylvania-based convenience and gas station company already is committed to its first area unit in Obetz opening next year.

The company’s local development partner Skilken Gold Real Estate Development last week presented preliminary development plans to the Delaware Planning Commission, which could be approved by Delaware City Council Monday evening.

Sheetz plans to build a 6,007-square-foot gas station and restaurant on a 4.6-acre site at 700 Sunbury Road. That site currently has two buildings, the old Delaware Marine and a tobacco shop, that would be razed. City staff have recommended approval of the project, provided certain conditions be met including connection to an existing bike path, conducting of a traffic study and approval of a tree plan for the site.

