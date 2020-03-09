Another Sheetz site is in the works for central Ohio

Columbus Business First

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is lining up a second central Ohio location – this time in Delaware.

The popular Altoona, Pennsylvania-based convenience and gas station company already is committed to its first area unit in Obetz opening next year.

The company’s local development partner Skilken Gold Real Estate Development last week presented preliminary development plans to the Delaware Planning Commission, which could be approved by Delaware City Council Monday evening.

Sheetz plans to build a 6,007-square-foot gas station and restaurant on a 4.6-acre site at 700 Sunbury Road. That site currently has two buildings, the old Delaware Marine and a tobacco shop, that would be razed. City staff have recommended approval of the project, provided certain conditions be met including connection to an existing bike path, conducting of a traffic study and approval of a tree plan for the site.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools