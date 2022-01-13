COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new breakfast and brunch option is open at Easton Town Center.

Another Broken Egg Café opened at 3942 Townsfair Way this month in the Columbus retail, dining and entertainment development.

Allison Whalen and her group Morning Chef LLC is the local franchisee.

The brand has more than 75 locations in 15 states. The Easton restaurant is the first in Columbus, but the eighth in the state overall. Other locations are in Cleveland, Canton, Sandusky and the Cincinnati-Dayton area.

Another Broken Egg has a Southern-inspired menu built around self-described upscale breakfast and brunch items (though it’s open daily through lunchtime as well). Dishes include lemon blueberry goat cheese pancakes, crab cake benedict and shrimp and grits. There are items that rotate with the seasons as well such as the citrus, honey and fig pancakes.

The restaurant serves alcohol as well with signature cocktails such as a blueberry margarita, pomegranate mule and the ABE Famous Infused Mary.

It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The space previously was Panera Bread.

The first Another Broken Egg opened in Louisiana in 1996. It began franchising in 2004. By 2013 it had grown to 25 locations. It has tripled in size in the past eight years.

It’s not the only Southern-born chain built around breakfast and brunch that’s making its way to Central Ohio. Asheville, North Carolina-based Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar is coming to Crawford Hoying’s Westmont at the Lane development in Upper Arlington this year.

Another Broken Egg is the latest restaurant to join an ever-expanding and evolving Easton Town Center. Dining additions last year included Black Box Fix, Pho Social, Sono Wood Fired and Fay’s Crepes.

