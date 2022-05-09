COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A central Ohio angel-investing fund focused on startups founded by women has attracted so much interest that managers lifted a $1 million cap.

Accelerating Angels seeks to fill gaps left when Central Ohio’s X Squared Angels wound down a few years ago, with a mix of returning and new investors, said Cindi Englefield, chief investor relations manager.

“We don’t have to start from scratch, and we’ve learned a lot,” Englefield said. “We took the cap off because there’s so much interest. … We will raise and cap it where it naturally caps.”

The Women’s Small Business Accelerator identified the need and created the fund, which aims to start investing in women-owned businesses this summer. The accelerator, where Englefield is a board member, administers the fund for a management fee.

