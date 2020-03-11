Anchor Hocking parent company moving out of downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Oneida Group is on the move again.

The Anchor Hocking parent company, which markets tabletop and food preparation products, is moving its headquarters to 13,000 square feet of space in the 1600 Dublin Road building. The company has been based at 200 Civic Center Dr. in downtown Columbus since 2017, making this its second move in three years. It was previously headquartered in Lancaster.

The new headquarters office includes a design and innovation studio, paid for by building owner Lawyers Development Corp., that lets the company develop new product designs on-site. The new space allows The Oneida Group more flexibility for visitors from its manufacturing plants and sales offices, it said in a news release, while keeping its headquarters close to the city center.

