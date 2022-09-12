Jason Goldberg, founder and CEO of America’s Floor Source, stands on the site of his company’s future headquarters (AMERICA’S FLOOR SOURCE)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home.

The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years.

Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market.

The company is building a new $30 million headquarters in Columbus at 2145 Stelzer Road. The 28-acre property will house new offices and warehousing, a training center, a showroom open to the public, and a design studio for homebuilder clients.

