COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Just as brick-and-mortar retailers are increasing their digital reach, the nation’s biggest digital retailer is building up a brick-and-mortar presence.

And it’s doing it right here in Columbus.

Amazon.com Inc. will open an Amazon Style store at Easton Town Center. It’s just the second such location for the Seattle-based company following a Los Angeles shop that opened in May.

Neither Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) nor Easton have yet responded to questions about where the store will be, how big it will be or when it will open.

Amazon did say it expects to hire “hundreds” of full- and part-time employees for the venture. Roles include customer service, delivering items to fitting rooms, stocking the store, helping at checkout and managing the back-of-the-house operations.