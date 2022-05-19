COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Amazon is set to begin construction on two new data center campuses in Hilliard by the fall.

David Meadows, the city’s economic development director, told Columbus Business First the tech giant plans to begin construction on a new campus on 151 acres around 4120 Scioto Darby Road, near I-270, in addition to the previously announced data farm planned for a 104-acre site between Cosgray and Leppert roads.

Construction at that 104-acre site was slated to begin last year, but Meadows said there was a delay because the city had to get the infrastructure right while Amazon established its fiber optic network. It will cost more than $200 million to construct and create about 100 jobs.

Cost and employment figures for the Scioto Darby Road site are expected to be similar, Meadows said, although that’s dependent on what Amazon submits to the city.

