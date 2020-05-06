Amazon buys more land for data centers in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Amazon.com Inc. has again added to its New Albany land holdings for a growing network of data centers.

Amazon Data Services bought 112 acres off Beech Road, slightly north of its first 68-acre New Albany campus, for $21.8 million on April 20 from the city’s real estate affiliate. The $195,000-an-acre price tops what it paid the New Albany Co. for the first purchase in 2014.

New Albany City Council approved a 15-year, 100% property tax abatement for the Beech Road site in December, as it has for the earlier sites. The latest project, a 170,000-square-foot, $400 million data center, is expected to create 35 jobs. It would bring Amazon’s total investment in the suburb to $1.7 billion, according to a city fact sheet.

An Amazon affiliate bought 103 acres for $10.8 million last year 1 mile east, on the southeast corner of Harrison Road and Jug Street. That deal also came with a similar incentive.

